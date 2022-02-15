The Southern District Commissioner also notes his hesitancy in adopting an updated net metering rule due to consumer rate increase concerns. Watch the interview.

Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell, chairman of the PSC, joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to preview the release of a Public Utilities Infrastructure Review report completed at the behest of the Commission to assess grid resiliency, cybersecurity, and communications between stakeholders, among other things. The full report will be released soon.

Maxwell also addressed his concerns with the Commission’s pending new net metering rule, noting his opposition to subsidies that could result in rate increases on the consumers at large.

In addition, Commissioner Maxwell discussed ongoing efforts aimed at broadband expansion in the state and how electric cooperatives are assisting in reaching rural areas. He backs the creation of a temporary Broadband Commission currently being discussed in the Legislature as it would allow targeted focus on the issue and provide accountability.

Watch the interview with Commissioner Maxwell below.