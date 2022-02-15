U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) joined Republican Senate Armed Services Committee members in releasing data.

Today, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) joined ranking member Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and 10 other Republican members of the Senate Armed Services Committee in releasing data from the Department of Defense (DOD) outlining military costs and time spent on key elements of President Joe Biden’s progressive social agenda.

In November, the senators wrote a letter to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley requesting details about the costs and readiness effects of the Administration’s progressive social agenda.

Milley responded in a January 6 letter that U.S. service members have spent a total of 5,889,082 man-hours on the February 5, 2021, extremism “stand-down” and on “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” training, including critical race theory, since President Biden has taken office.

The letter also revealed that around 530,000 hours was spent on new DEI trainings and more than 1,000 hours was spent on coordinating the DOD’s Climate Adaptation Plan.

“We face real threats across the world, yet the Biden administration is more focused on promoting its leftist social agenda in the military instead of countering China, Russia and Iran or creating an effective counterterrorism plan,” the senators said. “Our military is not an extremist organization, and our service members, by and large all good people, are dedicated, faithful patriots.

“We are alarmed that so much training time and taxpayer money was devoted to a partisan, political agenda instead of recruiting, training and equipping the lethal force we need to defend this country,” they continued. “The Department of Defense’s primary task is to protect Americans from foreign threats. If the Biden administration doesn’t make this a priority moving forward, we will use all tools at our disposal, including the annual defense authorization bill, to ensure that it does.”

Ranking member Jim Inhofe (R-OK) posted on Twitter that he and his GOP colleagues on the Senate Armed Services Committee are “alarmed” by the data General Milley released.

My @SASCGOP colleagues and I are alarmed that so much military training time and taxpayer money was devoted to a partisan, political agenda instead of recruiting, training and equipping the lethal force we need to defend this country. https://t.co/vaSLahyuyb — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) February 15, 2022

You can view the full letter from General Milley to the Senate Armed Services Committee Republicans below.

General Milley letter to GOP Senate Armed Services Committee members by yallpolitics on Scribd