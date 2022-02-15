“Despite the existence of COVID-19, tens of thousands of people routinely gather across the country for sporting, entertainment, worship, and other events,” the resolution states. “It is illogical and unacceptable that, despite the rest of the United States being open, the United States Capitol Building and Senate Office Buildings, buildings that belong to the people, remain largely closed to public visitation.”

Senator Wicker said that he has opposed efforts to keep the U.S. Captiol closed to the public indefinitely.

“The U.S. Capitol is the People’s House, and I have long opposed heavy handed efforts to keep the campus closed to the public indefinitely,” Senator Wicker said. “As even national Democrats begin to roll back the strict COVID policies they have championed, it is only right for Mississippians to have access to these public buildings without delay.”

Senator Hyde-Smith stated that access to elected representatives is an important part of our country’s democratic process.

“It’s time for the Senate to do just as Mississippians and millions of others are doing, namely moving on with their lives and learning to live as safely as possible with the coronavirus,” Senator Hyde-Smith said. “Access to our elected representatives is an important part of our democratic process, and the Senate should again be open to receive our constituents.”

You can view a full copy of the resolution below:

Resolution supporting the reopening of the U.S. Capitol and U.S. Senate buildings by yallpolitics on Scribd