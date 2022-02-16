The brief opposes the vaccine mandates Biden has set on contracted and subcontracted workers with the government.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined 17 other state Attorney Generals in an amicus brief in the 11th Court of Appeals that support Georgia’s multi-state challenge against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates on federal contractors and subcontractors.

“President Biden’s insistence on universal vaccination is putting people’s liberty and jobs at risk,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Despite losing time and again in court because his mandates reach far beyond the authority of the federal bureaucracy, he continues to double down on this misguided and unconstitutional policy. I encourage people to be vaccinated, but they need to decide for themselves. They do not need the White House to decide for them.”

The federal contractor mandate is one of four that the Biden administration has imposed on workers. It impacts one-fifth of the workforce. In Georgia’s case the district court judge stayed the implementation of the mandate nationwide and the U.S. Department of Justice appealed.

The amicus brief filed by Fitch and the 17 others is in support of the stay and against the mandate. It notes: “The President’s procurement authorities are simply not a ‘work-around’ to mandate vaccines for one-fifth of the Nation’s workforce…. And were the government right that [the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act] permits anything that might improve the efficiency of government procurement, then the statute would swallow whole vast swathes of the federal regulatory apparatus—from public health, to immigration, to antidiscrimination.”

In a separate case filed by Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana in November, a federal district court also stayed the mandate, but only for the state contracting entities in those three states. Attorney General Fitch continues to fight against the mandate in that case, as well.

The amicus brief was filed by the Attorneys General of Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

