Medical marijuana is headed for Mississippi, the program will kick off as soon as June 2 2022.

The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) has announced the state’s first ever medical marijuana convention to take place in May.

The convention comes after the passage of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program in SB 2095. The bill was signed by Governor Tate Reeves and requires that the Mississippi State Department of Health begin accepting applications for the different elements of the program, as well as approving patients to receive medical cannabis within 120 days of passage, which is June 2.

The convention will take place on Thursday, May 5 at The Sheraton Refuge Hotel and Conference Center in Flowood.

“The passing of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act essentially creates an entire new industry here in Mississippi,” said Ken Newburger, 3MA Executive Director. “As the association for medical marijuana businesses in our state, we wanted to host the convention to educate business owners and help them get started on the right foot to make the best products available for Mississippi patients.”

Those to speak during the convention include experts from GrowGeneration, HORNE LLP, and American Cultivation Systems.

According to 3MA the new bill reflects key features of Initiative 65, which was approved by voters in the November 2020 general election. This included broad access for patients, decision rights for certifying healthcare providers, a free market and sustainable revenue models and reasonable regulations.