Mississippi’s high school graduation rate is highest ever at 88.4%, dropout rate falls to 8.5%.

On Thursday, The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the 2020-21 school year graduation and dropout rates, which reflect the highest statewide graduation rate of 88.4% and the lowest statewide dropout rate of 8.5%.

“Even when taking into account the pandemic’s effects on instruction and assessments, more Mississippi students are continuing the upward trend of staying in school and earning their diplomas,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “One of MDE’s goals is for every student to graduate from high school ready for college and career, and we will continue the essential work to support educators, families and students to achieve success.”

Over the last couple of years, Mississippi’s high school graduation rate has continued to rise despite the pandemic’s effects on instruction and assessments. It has risen to 88.4%, a significant increase from 74.5% in 2014.

The statewide dropout rate has continued to improve falling to 8.5%. In 2014, Mississippi’s dropout rate was 13.9%.

In the Superintendent’s Annual 2020-21 Report which was released in January, Dr. Carey Wright discussed the many academic gains Mississippi students, schools and teachers achieved before the pandemic.