Miss. Senators seek assurances on John Durham continuing investigation.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) have joined over 40 colleagues in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking assurances that the Department of Justice will continue to respect the prosecutorial independence of Special Counsel John Durham and his staff.

The letter comes as Special Counsel John Durham continues to uncover alarming new information about the fraudulent origins of the FBI investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Findings in the investigation include, “concerning, and potentially criminal, manipulation and exploitation of federal law based upon fabricated evidence that had been procured and disseminated by individuals closely connected with a rival political campaign.”

“The fraudulent abuse of the FBI’s investigative powers by those malign actors has left a dark stain on the reputation and credibility of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. We hope you agree that those responsible for that manipulation and exploitation must be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law by Special Counsel Durham. We further expect you will support his important work until all those responsible for the fraud committed upon the American people are brought to justice,” the senators wrote in the letter.

You can read the full letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland below.

Wicker, Hyde-Smith urge Attorney General Merrick Garland to respect Durham investigation by yallpolitics on Scribd