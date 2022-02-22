Another arrest made in Hinds County Election Commission scheme

Auditor Shad White announced Sudie Jones-Teague was indicted on multiple charges by a Hinds County grand jury after she surrendered to Special Agents. They also delivered a demand letter to her showing she owes nearly $150,000 back to Hinds County taxpayers. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

This arrest is part of a larger alleged scheme also involving Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and businessman Cedric Cornelius, who were both arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office last week.

“We are committed to putting a stop to fraud like this,” said Auditor White. “If you have information on this case or any others, please call the Auditor’s office at 1-800-321-1275.”

Jones-Teague was arrested for fraud, conspiracy, and bribery. She has been accused of working with Cornelius and Johnson to have New Beginnings, her company, illegitimately approved as a vendor for Hinds County. However, no work was actually performed.

New Beginnings is registered as a “hair and fashion” company but was paid to perform cleaning and catering services. A demand letter delivered to Jones-Teague upon her arrest shows she owes $143,459.32 to Hinds County taxpayers.

If convicted, she could face years in prison and thousands in fines.