The University of Mississippi Medical Center will provide more of the state’s students access to Telehealth thanks to a $17.6 million grant from the State Department of Education. Funding for the grant is provided through American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III.

The grant will create a Telehealth delivery system within kindergarten through 12th grade schools to give students greater access to care including urgent care and behavioral health care during school hours. This will also increase accessibility to healthcare for students in rural areas.

The goals of the grant are “far-reaching and visionary” said Dr. Saurabh Chandra, UMMC’s chief telehealth officer. “This has the potential to not only improve the health outcomes in the school-going population, but it is an investment in the future of Mississippi by helping create a healthy and educated workforce.”

“Healthy students learn better. Implementing this telehealth program for Mississippi’s K-12 students will better ensure health issues are identified and treated,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “This program can potentially reduce absenteeism, help parents and guardians get quicker access to services for a child and even save lives.”