Tony Macon, a former employee of Scott County, was convicted of embezzlement in the county Circuit Court. State Auditor Shad White announced the conviction after the case was prosecuted by District Attorney Steven Kilgore in Judge Mark Duncan’s courtroom.

Macon plead guilty to the charges. He was originally arrested by Special Agents from the Auditor’s office in December 2020 after embezzling nearly $50,000 from Scott County taxpayers using Fuelman Cards to purchase fuel for his own use.

He was also issued a demand letter upon arrest.

Macon was sentenced to five years in prison and five years in post-release supervision. He was also ordered to pay $59,916.67 in restitution and fines.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for theft in the Auditor’s Office, and people need to know there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Tony Macon is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again. Judge Duncan’s sentencing order has been filed with the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.