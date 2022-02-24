The 1st District Congressman sits on the House Armed Services Committee and is a Major General in the Mississippi National Guard. Watch the interview.

Mississippi 1st District Congressman Trent Kelly joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to discuss the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia has invaded the country. He says Russian President Vladimir Putin was emboldened by the weakness shown in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and America’s course reversal regarding its own energy independence.

Kelly sits on the House Armed Services Committee and is a Major General in the Mississippi Army National Guard.

Watch the interview with Congressman Kelly below.