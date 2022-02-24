The Mississippi U.S. Senator talked with Y’all Politics on Thursday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine was underway. Watch the interview.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The state’s senior Senator was in Ukraine recently where he met with senior officials there as Western powers attempted diplomatic means to deescalate tensions in the region.

Earlier in the day, Wicker addressed the Organization on Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The Senator warned that tens of thousands of Europeans’ lives “hang in the balance” because of Putin’s choice to start a war with Ukraine. Wicker rallied the “free world” to support Ukraine and noted that he would be calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to bolster U.S. and NATO security.

Hear what Senator Wicker had to say in this Y’all Politics interview below: