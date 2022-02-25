In interview with Y’all Politics, Gipson expressed concern over impact on energy, food prices Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have in America. Watch the interview.

Earlier this week, Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson met with U.S. EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. The two discussed several topics directly related to Mississippi farmers and landowners which included the Yazoo Backwater Pump Project. Gipson joined Y’all Politics on Friday to talk about his meeting.

The Ag Commissioner also offered his thoughts on the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on energy and agriculture, as well as recapped the recent Dixie National Rodeo that broke attendance records.

Watch the interview with Commissioner Gipson below.