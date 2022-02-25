Governor Reeves called on the CDC to release the data to the public immediately.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves called attention to the news that the CDC has slow rolled COVID-19 data related to the effectiveness of booster shots and hospitalizations. CDC officials say they fear the data could be “misinterpreted.”

Reeves shared this clip from CNBC on his Facebook page on Wednesday, saying the CDC’s decision to withhold this COVID data has a direct impact on how the state responds to the virus.

“Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve made it a priority to take a data-driven approach to fighting COVID-19. I’ve also been clear that Mississippians can and should be trusted to review the data, consult their doctor, and determine the level of risk they’re willing to accept,” Reeves wrote on Facebook. “That’s why it’s extremely concerning that the CDC has decided to slow roll the release of COVID-19 data, in part, out of fears ‘that the data could be misinterpreted by the public.'”

The Governor said that when the federal government restricts the public from accessing critical pieces of COVID-19 data, they make it increasingly difficult for Mississippians to get the information they need to make informed decisions and stay safe.

“As someone who is in a position to craft policy that affects the health of millions of Mississippians, having access to this data is critical to our state’s ability to protect lives and livelihoods,” Reeves continued. “In other words, the CDC’s decision to withhold this data is making it harder for your elected representatives to work on your behalf.”

Governor Reeves called on the CDC to release the data to the public immediately.

“By withholding it, they are putting Mississippians at an increased risk of COVID-19 and further eroding the public’s trust in the agency,” he said, adding, “It’s time for the CDC to do what’s right and release the data!”