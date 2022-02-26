NTIA awarded funds for broadband infrastructure expansion in ten counties throughout the state.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) today awarded nearly $32.7 million to the State of Mississippi for broadband infrastructure expansion in ten counties throughout the state. As a result of these grants, which are a part of the Broadband Infrastructure Program, broadband will be brought to 12,487 underserved households across Mississippi.

“When Mississippi Public Utilities Staff approached us about whether a grant application should be submitted, I knew we absolutely had to proceed,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi received the second highest award total out of any state – a testament to the strength of our application and proof positive just how important these ten projects are to not only Mississippi but to our country. My administration will continue to leverage every tool at our disposal to ensure all Mississippians, regardless of where they live, have access to the full breadth of benefits technology has to offer.”

The list of projects funded as a result of the grant is below.

Project Name County Amount Awarded Bay Springs Smith County (TEC) Smith County $7,625,076.17 Bruce Telephone Calhoun County $1,755,000.00 C Spire Issaquena County Issaquena County $894,780.00 C Spire Madison County Madison County $625,500.00 CableSouth Media 3 Covington County $5,326,250.40 Franklin Telephone Lincoln County $3,072,303.78 MaxxSouth New Albany Benton/Union County $1,693,345.18 MaxxSouth Pontotoc Pontotoc County $5,507,845.20 Uplink Coahoma Coahoma County $4,859,330.58 We Connect Calhoun County Calhoun County $1,336,901.24 Total $32,696,332.55

“Providing more Mississippians with broadband access is integral to the future of our State,” said Mississippi Public Utilities Staff Executive Director Sally Burchfield Doty. “Students, small businesses, and increasingly healthcare providers need broadband connectivity to participate in today’s digital world. The Public Utilities Staff, working with Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Governor Reeves, partnered with 8 local providers to expand broadband access to thousands of Mississippians in some of the most rural parts of our State.”

Press Release

2/26/2022