White tells Y’all Politics the state needs more of these programs in other fields as well to help combat “brain drain” and keep the state’s best and brightest here. Watch the interview.

State Auditor Shad White joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss his office’s announcement of the new “Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship.” He says it is an effort to fight “brain drain” and attract talent to the Auditor’s office.

The fellowship pays for college tuition, books, and fees of accounting students for up to three years. In return, the students agree to work at the Office of the State Auditor after graduation for a period of time. All accounting students at Mississippi colleges and universities are eligible to apply for the fellowship, which also includes a paid internship.

Aside from tuition, books, and fees, ‘Sip Fellows will have access to health insurance and other workplace benefits while part of the program, even as a student.

Before applying, undergraduate students must have completed at least 58 college credit hours toward a degree in accounting. To participate as a graduate student, applicants must have been accepted into a Master of Accountancy program at a Mississippi college or university. All students must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA to apply and participate in the fellowship program. Participants must also commit to working at the State Auditor’s office for at least two years after graduation.

Learn more about this new initiative and hear why it’s important to Auditor White by watching the interview below.