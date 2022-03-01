For the sanity of our republic and the world, Republicans’ focus must be on policy and pocketbook issues as the 2022 midterm elections approach.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address tonight.

Both liberal and conservative polling has Biden under water in nearly every state, including Mississippi. His disapproval numbers are soaring while he and this Administration desperately try to paint a rosy picture of a nation that is on the upswing.

Yet, to believe that would require some very thick rose-colored glasses be worn, and unfortunately whatever he says tonight will not resonate with average Americans because they are simply fed up with this Administration’s inability to achieve the simplest of tasks without pandering to the extreme left, and it’s only been a year.

The President will use the well-worn line that the “state of our union is strong,” or something similar, but he should admit his Administration’s failures that have weakened our union and its influence on the world stage, reverse course, and chart a new way forward that is inclusive of not just the far left’s wish list that lends itself to an advancement of an anti-American progressive ideology from our classrooms to the halls of Congress.

In my mind, the President needs to own the fact that what he’s doing both at home and abroad simply isn’t working.

Inflation is at a 40-year high.

The cost of every good and service has risen as more and more federal spending falls from the sky and the national debt soars.

Millions of illegal aliens have poured through the Southern border.

The supply chain is a wreck, and as a nation, we are more reliant on foreign governments than we were this time last year.

Energy prices are soaring due to Biden’s war on America’s energy independence out of pacification of climate change advocates.

And the world is a less safe place now than when Biden took office following the botched, deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan and the focus on woke, divisive social rhetoric in our military, and society in general, instead of portraying a unified, strong nation to our adversaries.

But Biden won’t own any of this tonight.

The President will likely only seek to further expand government’s reach, offer more government programs and handouts, focus on even more divisive rhetoric using “equity” and “inclusion” as a backdrop to punch that bingo card, all the while fumbling through spun narratives handed him by extremely liberal speech writers that are there to hit the left’s talking points right on cue.

The only question tonight will be if Biden can actually hit his mark on those scripted cues because so far, he’s done a dismal job at that, too.

As for the Republican response, I think Republicans should be encouraged in 2022. It is a midterm election year and the way this White House and the Democrat controlled Congress is acting, the GOP could see huge gains. The focus must be on policy and pocketbook issues, not waging a social justice battle or keying off on narratives that do not highlight the real failures of this Administration. For the sanity of our republic and the world, let’s hope that is the case.

America is at a point when we need a Reagan and we have a Biden, and instead of a Bush waiting in the wings, we have a Harris that is by all intents and purposes not up to the task of being the leader American needs now either.

We must get America back on track, focusing on a position of strength through a shared purpose, and stop the White House and the left’s war on Americans’ freedom of thought and self-governance. That means we as nation must focus less on the woke social narratives the left loves to use as justification for living in their comfortable Western bubble and instead center on preparing our younger generations to meet the very real threats to their liberty that we are seeing play out in real time in Ukraine.

We must regain our strength and unity as one nation under God or we are sure to be one nation gone under.