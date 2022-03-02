The Mississippi Legislature has returned to Jackson for the 2022 Legislative Session. Y’all Politics has compiled a list of bills that we anticipate to be pertinent to discussions throughout this year’s session.

HOUSE

Top Picks:

HB 530 The “Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022”; create.

1 01/11 (H) Referred To Appropriations

2 01/11 (H) Title Suff Do Pass

3 01/12 (H) Passed {Vote}

4 01/13 (H) Transmitted To Senate

5 01/20 (S) Referred To Education;Appropriations

6 03/01 (S) DR – TSDPAA: ED To AP

7 03/01 (S) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

8 03/02 (S) Amended

9 03/02 (S) Passed As Amended

10 03/02 (S) Immediate Release

11 03/02 (S) Returned For Concurrence

HB 531 Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022; create.

1 01/11 (H) Referred To Ways and Means

2 01/11 (H) Title Suff Do Pass

3 01/12 (H) Amended

4 01/12 (H) Passed As Amended {Vote}

5 01/13 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Lamar, Steverson)

6 01/13 (H) Reconsidered

7 01/13 (H) Amended

8 01/13 (H) Passed As Amended {Vote}

9 01/18 (H) Transmitted To Senate

10 01/28 (S) Referred To Finance

HB 512 Alcoholic beverages; remove DOR from being wholesale distributor, authorize issuance of wholesaler’s permits.

1 01/06 (H) Referred To Ways and Means

2 01/26 (H) Title Suff Do Pass

3 02/02 (H) Passed {Vote}

4 02/03 (H) Transmitted To Senate

5 02/17 (S) Referred To Finance

6 02/24 (S) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

HB 384 Mississippi Congressional district; reapportion. PASSED

1 01/05 (H) Referred To Rules

2 01/05 (H) Title Stuff Do Pass

3 01/06 (H) Passed {Vote}

4 01/07 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Johnson, Roberson, Currie)

5 01/10 (H) Motion to Reconsider Tabled

6 01/10 (H) Transmitted To Senate

7 01/10 (S) Referred To Rules

8 01/11 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

9 01/12 (S) Amendment Failed

10 01/12 (S) Passed {Vote}

11 01/13 (S) Returned For Enrolling

12 01/14 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed

13 01/17 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed

14 01/24 Approved by Governor

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

HB 130 Capitol police; authorize transfer of compensatory leave from previous agency. DEAD

01/04 (H) Referred To Appropriations DEAD

HB 210 Use of restitution centers by DOC; repeal and convert centers into post-release reentry centers. DEAD

01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations DEAD

HB 434 Appropriation; additional to DPS from Death Benefits Trust Fund to pay benefits covered under First Responder Act. DEAD

01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations DEAD

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities. DEAD

01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections DEAD

Healthcare:

HB 299 Medicaid; provide continued eligibility for eligible women for up to 12 months postpartum. DEAD

01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations DEAD

HB 454 Medicaid; increase reimbursement rate for providers of assisted living services. DEAD

01/05 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations DEAD

HB 764 “Mississippi Health Care Workers Retention Act of 2022”; create.

1 01/17 (H) Referred To Appropriations

2 01/27 (H) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub

3 02/02 (H) Committee Substitute Adopted

4 02/02 (H) Amended

5 02/02 (H) Passed As Amended {Vote}

6 02/07 (H) Transmitted To Senate

7 02/15 (S) Referred To Appropriations

Education:

HB 412 Postsecondary educational institutions; require 50% in-person instruction as condition of receiving legislative appropriation. DEAD

01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations DEAD

HB 415 State Superintendent of Public Education; align salary of to no more than 150% of Governor’s salary. DEAD

01/05 (H) Referred To Education;Appropriations DEAD

HB 31 Charter schools; reconstitute authorizer board and require formula to ensure equitable distribution of local funds. DEAD

1 01/04 (H) Referred To Education

2 01/31 (H) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub

3 02/08 (H) Read the Third Time

4 DEAD

HB 437 The Teaching Racial and Universal Equality (TRUE) Act: enact to prohibit critical race theory from inclusion in public school curriculum. DEAD

01/05 (H) Referred To Education DEAD

General:

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities. DEAD

01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections DEAD

HB 206 Minimum Wage; establish at $10.00 and set requirements for exemptions and overtime. DEAD

01/04 (H) Referred To Workforce Development;Judiciary A DEAD

SENATE

Top Picks:

SB2033 Recipients of Medicaid; extend postpartum coverage up to 12 months.

1 01/06 (S) Referred To Medicaid

2 01/26 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

3 02/02 (S) Passed {Vote}

4 02/02 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered

5 02/07 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled

6 02/07 (S) Transmitted To House

7 02/08 (H) Referred To Medicaid

8 03/01 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

SB2095 Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.

1 01/11 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare

2 01/12 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

3 01/13 (S) Amended

4 01/13 (S) Passed As Amended {Vote}

5 01/13 (S) Immediate Release

6 01/13 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered

7 01/17 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled

8 01/18 (S) Transmitted To House

9 01/19 (H) Referred To Drug Policy

10 01/19 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

11 01/19 (H) Amended

12 01/19 (H) Passed As Amended {Vote}

13 01/20 (H) Returned For Concurrence

14 01/25 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf

15 01/25 (S) Immediate Release

16 01/25 (S) Conferees Named Bryan,Blackwell,Wiggins

17 01/25 (H) Conferees Named White,Mims,Yancey

18 01/25 (S) Conference Report Filed

19 01/25 (H) Conference Report Filed

20 01/26 (S) Conference Report Adopted {Vote}

21 01/26 (S) Immediate Release

22 01/26 (H) Conference Report Adopted {Vote}

23 01/27 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed

24 01/27 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed

25 02/02 Approved by Governor

ARPA Funds:



S. B. No. 2862: Appropriation; Child Protective Services, Department of-ARPA funds. 1 01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations

2 01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

3 01/24 (S) Passed {Vote}

4 01/25 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered

5 02/02 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled

6 02/02 (S) Transmitted To House

7 02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations

8 02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended



S. B. No. 2863: Appropriation; Mississippi Emergency Management Agency-ARPA funds. 1 01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations

2 01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

3 01/24 (S) Passed {Vote}

4 01/25 (S) Transmitted To House

5 02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations

6 02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

S. B. No. 2864: Appropriation; National Guard,-ARPA funds. 1 01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations

2 01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

3 01/24 (S) Passed {Vote}

4 01/25 (S) Transmitted To House

5 02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations

6 02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

S. B. No. 2865: Appropriation; Mental Health, Department of-ARPA funds 1 01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations

2 01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

3 01/24 (S) Passed {Vote}

4 01/25 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered

5 02/02 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled

6 02/02 (S) Transmitted To House

7 02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations

8 02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

SB2120 Department of Public Safety; revise salaries of officers.

1 01/13 (S) Referred To Appropriations

2 01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub

3 02/10 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted

4 02/10 (S) Amended

5 02/10 (S) Passed As Amended {Vote}

6 02/15 (S) Transmitted To House

7 02/16 (H) Referred To Appropriations

8 02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

Education:

SB2113 Critical Race Theory; prohibit.

1 01/12 (S) Referred To Education

2 01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub

3 01/21 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted

4 01/21 (S) Passed {Vote}

5 01/24 (S) Transmitted To House

6 02/24 (H) Referred To Universities and Colleges

7 02/28 (H) Title Suff Do Pass

8 03/01 (H) Read the Third Time

SB2171 “Critical race theory”; prohibit teaching of and expenditure of public funds for. DEAD

1 01/12 (S) Referred To Education

DEAD

General:

SB2159 Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.

1 01/13 (S) Referred To Finance;Economic and Workforce Development

2 02/01 (S) DR – TSDPCS: FI To EC

3 02/01 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub

4 02/03 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted

5 02/03 (S) Passed {Vote}

6 02/07 (S) Transmitted To House

7 02/08 (H) Referred To Ways and Means

8 03/01 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

SB2175 Child Protection Services social worker interviews with parents or children; require video and audio recordings. DEAD

01/13 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare DEAD

SB2495 Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund; create.

1 01/17 (S) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks

2 01/26 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub

3 02/02 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted

4 02/02 (S) Passed {Vote}

5 02/03 (S) Transmitted To House

6 02/16 (H) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks;Ways and Means

7 02/24 (H) DR – TSDPAA: WI To WM

8 03/01 (H) DR – TSDPAA: WM To WI

9 03/01 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended