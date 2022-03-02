Bordeaux and Lewis also offered their thoughts on how the Mississippi legislative session is progressing. Watch the interview.

The chairman and executive director of the Mississippi Republican Party joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to recap the State of the Union address and look ahead to the 2022 midterms.

MSGOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Executive Director Tate Lewis agreed that President Joe Biden’s address to Congress was filled with Democrat rhetoric and very little substantive policy aimed at correcting the course of the nation. Both were pleased with the Republican Response given by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

As for the 2022 midterms, Lewis said 16 Republicans qualified in the state’s four Congressional Districts. While the MSGOP does not endorse or support any primary candidate, they are preparing now to support their nominee heading into November.

Bordeaux and Lewis also spoke briefly on how the Mississippi legislative session is progressing, noting that a teacher pay raise will get done this session and hoping lawmakers will find common ground on eliminating the state income tax.

Watch the full interview below.