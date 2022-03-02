The company is investing over $4 million and creating 25 jobs in Mississippi.

Noble Supply and Logistics is locating distribution operations in Olive Branch. The project is a $4.41 million corporate investment and will create at least 25 jobs.

“Once again, Mississippi’s prime location and excellent transportation network win for the people of DeSoto County,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Noble Supply and Logistics’ new Olive Branch operations, the company’s largest to date, will benefit the entire the region as dozens of new jobs coming online will strengthen the local tax base and generate stronger, more vibrant communities in Northwest Mississippi.”

Noble Supply and Logistics provides worldwide supply and logistics services to the U.S. military; federal, state and local governments; and commercial clients.

“This new distribution center in Olive Branch is the ideal location for Noble’s expansion of fulfillment services. The facility expands our support to our U.S. military and government customers across the country and also supports shipments heading overseas to customers in Europe and CENTCOM,” said Noble Supply and Logistics CEO Tom Noble.

The company will occupy 67,000 square feet of a 250,000-square-foot facility in Scannell Logistics Park. The Olive Branch distribution hub will be Noble’s largest warehouse operations.

The Mississippi Development certified Noble for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“MDA is proud to add Noble Supply and Logistics to the state’s strong portfolio of industry-leading logistics companies that call Mississippi home,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Companies from around the country and around the globe continue to recognize the numerous advantages of a Mississippi location, like our exceptional workforce and central U.S. location, and I am certain the Noble team will benefit from our many competitive assets for years to come.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority also is assisting with the project.

“TVA and Northcentral Electric Cooperative congratulate Noble Supply and Logistics on its decision to establish operations and create job opportunities in DeSoto County,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “Helping attract and retain jobs and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Mississippi Development Authority, DeSoto County Economic Development Council, city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement together.”

Noble began limited operations in Olive Branch in January, supporting U.S. military installations in Europe and U.S. Central Command. It plans to continue to expand operations in Olive Branch throughout the year as it transfers programs to the location. Noble plans to fill 25 full-time positions by the end of the year.

“The city of Olive Branch is pleased Noble Supply and Logistics selected Olive Branch as their newest distribution operations center. Their global supply chain management network will benefit from our labor market and amenities. We look forward to partnering with them. Olive Branch continues to lead the way for key development in Mississippi,” said Mayor Ken Adams, City of Olive Branch.