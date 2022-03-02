Mississippi elected officials divided down party lines on effectiveness, substance of Biden’s remarks.

President Joe Biden (D) delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday amid dismal poll numbers on both sides of the political aisle. By all accounts, much of what Biden conveyed to a joint session of Congress felt and sounded like an attempt to balance those polling scales.

The first term President is facing a bevy of problems in the U.S., including inflation, an unsecured Southern border, and rising costs of goods and energy, among other policy failures that have led to what Republicans believe is a domestic crisis. The hashtag #SOTUinCrisis was used by many members of Congress, including those in Mississippi.

Biden was under even more scrutiny on Tuesday, as the world was watching given the unprovoked Russian war its waged against Ukraine. The U.S. has sanctioned Russia for its aggression, and the President announced that American air space would be closed to Russian planes.

Here is what Mississippi’s elected officials had to say following the President’s address:

Senator Roger Wicker (R)

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R)

No amount of rhetoric will convince the American people into believing things are better for us since President Biden took office. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) March 2, 2022

Governor Tate Reeves (R)

Great night for Republican Governors! Resounding primary victory for @GregAbbott_TX and a terrific State of the Union response from @KimReynoldsIA! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2022

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D)

A great first SOTU speech from President Biden. Thank you for all your hard work! — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) March 2, 2022

Congressman Michael Guest (R)

You cannot tax and spend a nation into prosperity, Mr. President. #SOTUinCrisis — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) March 2, 2022

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R)