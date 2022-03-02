Miss. Senators cosponsor joint resolution questioning credibility of Security Council if Russia remains after its invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) cosponsored a joint resolution urging the Biden administration to take all steps necessary to amend Article 23 of the Charter of the United Nations to remove the Russian Federation as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

“Vladimir Putin is a delusional dictator and a war criminal,” Senator Wicker said. “His corrupt regime had already spent years destabilizing the region. With this brazen assault on a sovereign democracy, Russia no longer has the credibility necessary to carry out the duties of a Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council. The UN must act to remove Russia from its privileged position. Failing to do so would undermine confidence in the UN as a serious institution of diplomacy.”

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine violates the principal purpose of the U.N. Security Council, namely to uphold international peace and security among nations. That alone is reason enough to strip Russia of its permanent membership on the council,” Senator Hyde-Smith said.

The joint resolution condemns the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory and its ongoing support of proxy militias in the region, which together pose a direct threat to international peace and security and run contrary to its responsibilities and obligations as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

It also urges President Biden to direct the United States representative to the United Nations to use the voice, vote, and influence of the United States to take all necessary steps to remove the Russian Federation as a Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council.

The resolution asks other member states to support such efforts to hold the Russian Federation accountable at the United Nations by supporting such efforts.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced the resolution in the Senate and U.S. Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) introduced the House companion measure.

You can view a full copy of the joint resolution here.