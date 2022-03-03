The 3rd District Mississippi Congressman also recaps his trip to Israel where he met with leaders of one of America’s key allies. Watch the interview.

Congressman Michael Guest joined Y’all Politics this week to offer his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address. The Mississippi 3rd District Congressman said the President’s remarks were uninspiring. He had hoped to hear more of Reagan-type speech that sought to unify the country but instead Biden promoted more liberal domestic policy that has proven to be hurtful to the American people.

Guest, who sits on the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, recently returned from Israel where he and others in the delegation met with Israeli leaders to discuss the two nations’ strategic partnership amid growing tensions in Europe and the ever-present terror concerns in the Middle East. He offered his take on the effectiveness of the Abraham Accords and what he heard from Israeli leaders as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.

Watch the full interview with Congressman Guest below.