Hyde-Smith says that most American’s say “It’s time” to end the declaration and resume life as normally as possible.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith voted with colleagues to end the national emergency declared on march 13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic onset in the U.S.

The Senate passed S.J.Res.38 by a vote of 48-47. The measure was based on a provision within the National Emergencies Act (NEA) to allow Congress to pass a joint resolution to terminate a national emergency declaration made by a president.

The declaration was set to end on March 1, 2022 but was extended in February with no specific end date by President Biden.

“Most indications are that the coronavirus has entered an endemic stage, meaning we have the tests, vaccines, treatments, and capability to live with this illness that has spread throughout our society,” Hyde-Smith said. “Most Americans are no longer living in fear and have decided to continue their lives and work as normally as possible. They are through with shutdowns and mandates. It is time to end the COVID national state of emergency and not cede open-ended emergency powers that permit executive branch spending and mandates.”

It is expected that the President will veto the measure if passed by both chambers.

Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, is among 35 Senators who this week requested President Biden provide an accounting of how the federal government has allocated trillions in taxpayer dollars to combat COVID-19. At the same time, the Biden administration has asked Congress for an additional $22.5 billion in pandemic-related emergency spending this year.