Governor Tate Reeves today announced changes to his communications team.

Hunter Estes will serve as Communications Director. Previously, Hunter worked as the Senior Director of Policy and Communications for the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. In this role, he managed the Center’s legislative agenda and oversaw all marketing and communications efforts for the organization. Additionally, Hunter is currently an Officer Candidate in the Mississippi Army National Guard’s Traditional Officer Candidate School program. Born in Meridian, Mississippi, he frequently moved around the country due to his father’s role as a Naval aviator. Hunter returned to Mississippi after receiving his Bachelor of Science in International Relations from Georgetown University.

Shelby Wilcher will serve as Press Secretary. Previously, Shelby worked as a finance assistant for Governor Reeves’ gubernatorial campaign. Most recently, she worked as an assistant to the Governor’s Office’s Deputy Chief of Staff for External Affairs. A native of Leake County, Shelby earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Mississippi State University.

“Hunter and Shelby will be tremendous assets in helping us implement our agenda that puts Mississippians first,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I thank them for stepping up to serve our state and look forward to seeing them accomplish great things on behalf of Mississippians.”

Hunter and Shelby will join Deputy Chief of Staff for External Affairs Cory Custer.

3/4/2022