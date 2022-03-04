Miss. Senators cosponsored a similar measure in the Senate.

Congressmen Michael Guest (MS-03) and Steven Palazzo (MS-04) have joined a resolution as cosponsors supporting the removal of the Russian Federation from its seat as a member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Upon passage, the resolution would formally announce that the U.S. House of Representatives does not recognize the Russian Federation as the inheritor of the USSR’s UN Security Council seat.

“I fully support any measure by the UN to remove the Russian Federation from the security council,” Congressman Guest said. “Russia’s removal would be an important step if the UN is to be taken seriously as a global peacekeeping organization.”

Congressman Palazzo stated that it is important to note that the official UN Charter says that the USSR, not Russia, is the permanent member. He said that if they are to remove Russia from the Security Council, questioning the legitimacy of their seat in the first place, would be the most effective avenue.

“Putin has always dreamed of rebuilding the failed USSR, so his violations of international law in Ukraine should come as no surprise. These actions, ordered by a dictator who has jailed or killed his political rivals and now killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians in his quest for a new Soviet empire, is more than enough reason to remove the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council. Unfortunately, there is currently no mechanism to remove a permanent member from the Security Council,” Congressman Palazzo said.

Earlier this week, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) cosponsored a similar measure in the Senate.

“Vladimir Putin is a delusional dictator and a war criminal,” Senator Wicker said. “His corrupt regime had already spent years destabilizing the region. With this brazen assault on a sovereign democracy, Russia no longer has the credibility necessary to carry out the duties of a Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council. The UN must act to remove Russia from its privileged position. Failing to do so would undermine confidence in the UN as a serious institution of diplomacy.”

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine violates the principal purpose of the U.N. Security Council, namely to uphold international peace and security among nations. That alone is reason enough to strip Russia of its permanent membership on the council,” Senator Hyde-Smith said.

The House resolution was introduced by Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-03) and the Senate measure was introduced by U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

You can read the House resolution here and the Senate resolution here.