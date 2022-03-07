The Mississippi Governor joins 24 governors in a statement to the President.

On Friday, twenty-five Republican governors, including Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, called on President Joe Biden to restore American energy independence as the crisis with Russia threatens higher prices on American consumers.

The following statement was signed by the 25 governors:

“As governors, we call on President Biden to reverse his policies and restore America’s energy independence for our citizens as well as our allies abroad. By removing his bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands, building the Keystone XL pipeline, and reinstating regulatory reforms to streamline energy permitting, we can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy from our enemies—specifically Russia. Family budgets have already been stretched thin following record inflation. People in our states cannot afford another spike at the gas pump, and our allies cannot afford to be held hostage by Putin’s tyranny and aggression.”

In addition to Gov. Reeves, signatories to the statement include: Governors Brad Little (ID), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Larry Hogan (MD), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).

In a Twitter thread, Governor Reeves said that in little over a year, the U.S. has gone from energy independence to energy dependence.

“Gas prices are at an eight-year high, and Americans are feeling the pain at the pump,” Reeves said. “Now more than ever, we need a president who doesn’t handcuff our nation’s energy producers in favor of the Green New Deal. Today, I joined 24 of my fellow governors in calling on Biden to do what’s right and unleash domestic energy production.”