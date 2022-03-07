This is in addition to the $540 million provided under previous coronavirus relief legislation already being used by colleges and universities in Mississippi.

On Monday, the White House in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Education rolled out the state-by-state funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act to colleges and universities.

The release says colleges and universities in Mississippi have received nearly $575 million in American Rescue Plan funds – one of the largest one-time infusions of funding ever provided to the state’s colleges and universities. These funds were provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year.

The American Rescue Plan requires half of these funds to be used to provide direct financial relief to students; the Department of Education expects far more will ultimately be used for that purpose.

This is in addition to the $540 million provided under previous coronavirus relief legislation already being used by colleges and universities in Mississippi “to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Here is a breakdown of the funding, according to the White House:

Community colleges in Mississippi receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:

• Hinds Community College: $87,047,253

• Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College: $26,854,733

• Northwest Mississippi Community College: $19,958,585

• Coahoma Community College: $19,112,009

• Pearl River Community College: $15,236,540

HBCUs in Mississippi receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:

• Hinds Community College: $87,047,253

• Jackson State University: $60,437,863

• Alcorn State University: $33,482,855

• Mississippi Valley State University: $22,861,645

• Coahoma Community College: $19,112,009

• Rust College: $8,224,611

• Tougaloo College: $7,924,421

MSIs in Mississippi receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:

• Holmes Community College: $14,065,502

• Meridian Community College: $10,051,239

• Mississippi Delta Community College: $8,787,184

• Southwest Mississippi Community College: $7,614,798

Examples of other colleges and universities in Mississippi receiving American Rescue Plan

funds include:

• Mississippi State University: $48,533,863

• University of Mississippi: $40,607,928

• University of Southern Mississippi: $38,936,154

Mississippi Total: $574,773,322

• MS, District 01: $101,106,295

• MS, District 02: $267,601,192

• MS, District 03: $104,176,038

• MS, District 04: $101,889,797