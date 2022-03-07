Mississippi collected $101 million, or nearly 32%, above the February budget estimate.

Total revenue collections for the month of February FY 2022 are $101,362,084 or 31.76%

above the sine die revenue estimate.

Fiscal YTD revenue collections through February 2022 are $768,408,412 or 21.46% above the sine die estimate.

Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through February 2022 are $433,287,076 or 11.06% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2022 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,927,000,000.

February FY 2022 General Fund collections were $70,265,191 or 20.06% over February FY 2021 actual collections.

Sales tax collections for the month of February were above the prior year by $16.9M.

Individual income tax collections for the month of February were above the prior year by $39.2M.

Corporate income tax collections for the month of February were above the prior year by $8.4M.