Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced a promotional partnership between the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Mississippi State University (MSU). The initiative will promote universities within the state through MDAC’s Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers.

The stickers will represent the divisions within the Bureau of Regulatory Services and will feature the school colors of the chosen university for one year.

This effort between MDAC and institutions of higher education around the state seeks to strengthen the relationship between the agriculture community and universities. It will also create opportunities for both the public and students to learn more about their state agency’s regulatory functions.

“We’re proud to have Mississippi State University represented on our 2022 Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers,” said Commissioner Gipson.

“Our agency has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with MSU over the years. Not only is our Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) housed on MSU’s campus in Starkville, but we also work closely with MSU’s State Chemical Laboratory on petroleum industry matters and MSU Extension Service on a multitude of agricultural projects and events,” Gipson continued.

“I want to encourage the public to look for our new maroon and gray colored inspection stickers at various businesses across the state,” Gipson said.

Sid Salter, Director of MSU’s Office of Public Affairs, said that they appreciate MDAC’s decision to feature MSU’s colors in this innovative manner.

“Mississippi State University greatly values our relationship with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and the farmers, ranchers, growers and producers both entities serve in the Mississippi agribusiness community,” Salter said.