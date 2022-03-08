The threats were made around the country to HBCU’s, however no arrests have been made.

The United States Senate passed a bipartisan resolution that condemned the bomb threats at Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country in February and reaffirmed their support for students at those institutions.

The threats were aimed at HBCU’s across the U.S. in early February. Colleges alerted students and faculty to the threats and procedures in response through social media.

February is also Black History Month.

Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith praised the passage of SR 534 which highlights the importance of the educational opportunities for HBCU students, lists schools threatened by bomb threats between January 4, 2022 to February 25, 2022, including February 1 threats to Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College, and Tougaloo College.

“Students and staff deserve to feel secure on their college campuses, but a recent surge in threats against HBCUs has created an environment of fear,” Wicker said. “I am glad to join my colleagues in condemning these violent threats and reaffirming our commitment to giving these critical institutions the support they need.”

Senator Hyde-Smith agreed.

“These contemptible threats to schools in Mississippi and around the nation deserve condemnation and prosecution of those responsible. This resolution reaffirms our commitment to preserving HBCUs as safe settings for students to pursue a quality education and opportunities to succeed,” Hyde-Smith said.

On February 2, the FBI released a statement saying there were 20 FBI field offices across the country engaged in the investigation. The FBI said the threats were of the highest importance to the department.

It was reported by NBC News, the day after the threats, that the FBI was looking at six “tech savy” juveniles who had been identified as persons of interest. However, no arrests have been made in the bomb threats.

“These threats are being investigated as racially or ethically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes,” said the FBI press release.

The FBI added that they are also working closely with state and local law enforcement to identify the perpetrators of the threats.

Read the resolution below:

