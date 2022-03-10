The tutoring services will be live, online and available 24/7 with a live person.

New high-dosage tutoring services in math and English Language Arts will be available to students in grades 3-12, educators and families at 121 school districts, which includes four charter schools, that recently opted in to receive the services at no cost.

In February, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced plans to use $10.7 million of its American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds to purchase tutoring services from PAPER, a company that provides on-demand educational support. PAPER was selected through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process.

To see a complete list of Mississippi school districts and charter schools that opted in as of March 9, visit Districts with High-Dosage Tutoring.

The tutoring services will be live, online and available 24/7 with a live person. Teachers and administrators will have access to real-time data through a data dashboard to assign activities, monitor student progress and schedule one-on-one or small group tutoring sessions during the school day. Parents may also schedule tutorial services for their child(ren) after school hours and on the weekend. These services will also be available for English learners and students with special needs.

MDE sought high-dosage tutoring services, which is a strategy to close achievement gaps, to mitigate any impact COVID-19 and school closures had on learning and instruction and as a way to accelerate student learning.

“Besides giving educators more tools to manage instruction and gauge students’ needs and progress, these tutoring services allow parents and students to get help with homework from a tutor any time of the day,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Whether it’s writing an essay or solving math problems, students can get immediate assistance to complete and better understand assignments.”

Online training and support sessions for teachers, administrators, parents and students in participating districts will start in the coming weeks. All districts will begin receiving personalized training by the end of the month. ESSER III funds cover costs of the tutoring services until Sept. 30, 2024.

