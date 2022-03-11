The legislation passed on a broad bipartisan basis and includes provisions for Mississippi projects.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) voted in favor of the Consolidated Appropriations Act for FY2022, an omnibus legislation that includes all 12 annual appropriations bills, and a nearly $14 billion supplemental package to provide security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine and Central European allies.

In addition to the $14 billion supplemental package for Ukraine and Central European allies, the legislation will fund federal agencies for the remainder of the fiscal year, provide an extra $29 billion above and beyond the President’s budget request for national defense, and includes many provisions for Mississippi projects.

“After months of delays, the Senate has passed a funding agreement that will not only provide for the basic operation of our government but also send a message of strength to America’s adversaries,” Senator Wicker said. “With an extra $29 billion set aside for national defense above the President’s budget request and a dedicated fund of $14 billion to support our efforts to combat Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Europe, there is no question that the U.S. military will continue to stand strong into the next year.”

“This legislation will also make a major impact on Mississippi, providing additional resources for existing health care, education, economic development, infrastructure, and agriculture programs. I was also glad to advocate personally for many deserving projects in Mississippi that will now receive the support they need to move forward,” Wicker continued.

“This overdue omnibus package will provide significantly more resources for our national defense while stopping the most outrageous proposals demanded by the far-left progressives,” Senator Hyde-Smith said. “For Mississippi, I’ve worked to use my position on the Appropriations Committee to address the needs of our state and its citizens. These separate appropriations measures are nowhere near perfect, but they do make important investments that will help Mississippi grow and prosper.”

The legislation supports many projects important to Mississippi, including:

$370 million for Mississippi River and Tributaries projects.

$99 million for the National Security Cutter Program.

$61.25 million to rehabilitate Sections of the Natchez Trace Parkway.

$34.5 million for 10 MW Generation Plant and Feeder Level Microgrid System at Camp Shelby.

$15.5 million for Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) at Camp Shelby.

$11.1 million for Electrical Distribution Infrastructure Undergrounding Hardening Project at Camp Shelby.

$9.3 million for Fire Crash and Rescue Station at Thompson Field in Jackson

$4 million for two projects at the University of Mississippi to test graphene materials and improve weather monitoring.

$7 million for two projects at the University of Southern Mississippi to test graphene materials and operate an ocean sensor calibration laboratory.

$7 million for the Yazoo Backwater Area.

$4 million for the City of Jackson to make repairs and improvements to the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

$12.7 million for Mississippi hospital and medical facilities to purchase equipment and improve facilities.

$16.64 million for Mississippi infrastructure and facility improvements, including Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, Laurel Hattiesburg Regional Airport, Star Landing Road in DeSoto County, Beatline Parkway in Long Beach, Bozeman-Reunion Crossing Interchanges in Madison, East Brandon Bypass in Rankin County, Gateway Harbor in Long Beach, Rust College, Mississippi Water and Wastewater Workforce and Public Safety Training Center, and Greenville Federal Courthouse in Greenville.

$743,000 to launch the Mississippi Small Business Tech Commercialization Center.

$500,000 for literacy and education projects at Coahoma Community College and Cleveland School District.

You can view a full copy of H.R.2471 here.