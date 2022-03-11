Jackson Jambalaya reports that the Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Courtney Rainey who was convicted in 2019.

Rainey was accused of giving a voter money for beer and to solicit other votes and then subsequently interfering with the investigation. She was charged with both voter fraud and intimidation and sentenced and convicted only on the intimidation charge and sentenced to 15 years.

The Madison County trail court opinion was appealed to the MS Appeals Court, which reversed the trial court. But on state’s appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court the original judgment and sentencing was upheld.