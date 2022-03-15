The legislation passed the House and Senate unanimously.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135 into law, making Mississippi the 16th state in the nation to enact legislation that regulates advanced plastics recycling technologies as manufacturing operations.

“Mississippi joins a growing group of states that have passed legislation to encourage the rapid growth of advanced plastics recycling,” said Joshua Baca, vice president of plastics at the American Chemistry Council (ACC). “Republicans and Democrats alike are recognizing the multiple benefits advanced recycling can bring to their states: more plastics recycled, new manufacturing jobs, and reduced dependence on fossil raw materials. We’re delighted to see growing bipartisan action helping to create a circular economy for plastics.”

The Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) agrees, adding that this will benefit all Mississippians.

“This legislation was a priority issue for MMA as it creates a path for these innovative technologies to locate to Mississippi,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “Achieving the goal of increased recycling, helping to build a more sustainable economy, all while promoting investment in our State, is something to strive for that will benefit all Mississippians.”

In a report conducted by Closed Loop Partners, a New York-based investment firm, they found that plastic production is set to triple by 2050.

Kate Daly, Managing Director of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, said that in order to close the loop on plastic waste we will need to deploy strategies and harness innovation in reduction and reuse alongside a diversity of recycling technologies.

“It’s imperative that we recover all kinds of plastic, including and beyond single-use plastic packaging. Two-thirds of plastics used in the U.S. today are for applications like wind turbines, textiles, car parts and healthcare devices––which are viable feedstock for different advanced recycling technologies,” said Daly.

HB 1135, which has now been signed into law, will help increase plastics recycling and create new economic opportunities in the state.

You can view a full copy of House Bill 1135 below.

Mississippi House Bill 1135 by yallpolitics on Scribd