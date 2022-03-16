Lawmakers in both chambers condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. House versions calls Putin a dictator.

The Mississippi House and Senate have both passed resolutions condemning the invasion of the Ukraine and calling for the state to cut all ties with Russia.

In the Senate, Concurrent Resolution 563 passed unanimously. The House resolution, HCR 77, was also passed unanimously. Both have been transmitted to the opposite chamber.

“Every morning we see more and more horrors occurring in Ukraine at the hands of Russia’s leadership,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “This resolution sends a clear message to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives: Mississippi supports you, you are in our prayers, and we will not associate with Russia or its murderous dictator.”

The Senate resolution provides that the state of Mississippi sever all economic, financial, and other connections with Russia and its businesses. This would include:

The sale, purchase, distribution, or storage of alcoholic beverages from Russia at the Department of Revenue;

The investment of Public Employees Retirement System assets in businesses or financial institutions owned by Russia or its citizens;

The investment in Russian businesses through the Mississippi Development Authority or other publicly financed economic development projects; or

The use of Russian vendors for any services or goods for public entities.

The House resolution is similarly worded. However, in the House resolution, representatives call Russian President Vladimir Putin “a dictator.”

“We’ve all watched the horrible events unfold in Ukraine over the past month. As a result, the Mississippi House of Representatives felt compelled as a body to make a statement supporting the people of Ukraine and denouncing this unprovoked invasion of their country,” said Speaker Gunn. “I want to thank Representative Dana McLean for taking the lead and bringing this resolution to the House floor.”

Both versions convey that the State of Mississippi reaffirms its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Depending on which resolution is approved by the full Legislature, a copy would be sent to the President of the United States and the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States.