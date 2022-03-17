The program aims to increase voter education, registration among youth and encourages students to engage in Mississippi civics.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Michael Watson announced the launch of a newly-created Student Ambassador Program. The program seeks to increase voter eduction and registration among youth as well as encourages students to engage in Mississippi civics.

Secretary Watson said that the SOS Student Ambassador Program is a great opportunity for young leaders to grow their liking for public service and expanding their leadership skills.

“We are excited to take part in the development and growth of the next generation of Mississippians and look forward to providing a greater understanding of one of our greatest liberties, the right to vote,” Watson said.

“Students who complete the program will get a first-hand account of state government in action and will experience the processes that ensure Mississippi is a better place for their generation and generations to come,” the overview of the program states.

Students will gain experience by participating as a poll worker on Election Day, attend summits in the fall and spring, and attend virtual trainings and education sessions with SOS representatives and government officials.

The fall summit will focus on the elections process in Mississippi and the spring summit will give students a deeper understanding of the Mississippi legislative process. Through the monthly virtual meetings, students will be able to collaborate, ask questions, and seek guidance from Secretary of State representatives, Mississippi legislators, and each other. To be considered for the Secretary of State Student Ambassador Program, students must be a high school senior during the 2022-2023 academic year, have a grade point average of 3.0 or above, proven satisfactory behavioral conduct, and a strong interest in state government and service.