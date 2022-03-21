Phil Bryant was the 64th Governor of Mississippi.

Phil and Deborah Bryant, Mississippi’s former Governor and First Lady, will have their official portraits unveiled at the state Capitol on Tuesday, March 22.

The ceremony by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the second-floor rotunda.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tues. March 22, the unveiling of portraits of former Governor @PhilBryantMS and @FirstLady_MS Deborah Bryant will take place in the second-floor rotunda of the Mississippi State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Fu0Ctqo9ti — MS Depart. of Archives & History (@MDAH_Official) March 17, 2022

Phil Bryant was the 31st Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi, serving from 2008 to 2012 and the 40th State Auditor, serving from 1996 to 2008. He was elected as the 64th Governor of Mississippi in 2011 and served for two terms. He also served in the Mississippi House of Representatives.