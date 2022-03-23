The Miss. Senators cosponsored bipartisan resolution designating March 24 as day to honor women in agriculture.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) announced that as a part of Women’s History Month and National Agriculture Week, they have cosponsored a bipartisan resolution to designate March 24 as “National Women in Agriculture Day.”

The resolution acknowledges, “the countless women who help agriculture prosper both at home and abroad.”

“National Women in Agriculture Day is a time for us to praise the countless women whose dedication helps keep food on our tables and our national agricultural economy thriving,” Senator Wicker said. “I encourage all Americans to join in celebrating the over 1.2 million female agricultural producers in the U.S. for their commitment and contributions.”

“As Women’s History Month and National Agriculture week converge, it only makes sense to recognize the women who have been instrumental in the agricultural sector and keeping our nation clothed and fed,” said Senator Hyde-Smith. “Whether it is farming, research, agricultural education or agribusiness, National Women in Agriculture Day is an opportunity to honor all women who keep Mississippi’s largest industry thriving.”

The resolution will honor women who lead farming operations and those who work in various commodity and industry fields. Currently in Mississippi, agriculture ranks as the state’s leading industry.

The resolution has over fifty cosponsors and was introduced by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst.

“As we observe Women’s History Month and National Agriculture Week, we recognize women who were pioneers in their respective fields,” said Senator Ernst. “Women have always played leading roles in American agriculture, from farming and research to agricultural education and agribusiness. This week, I invite all Americans to join me in celebrating National Women in Agriculture Day.”

You can read a full copy of the bipartisan resolution below.

Resolution to Designate March 24 as “National Women in Agriculture Day.” by yallpolitics on Scribd