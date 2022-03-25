The Mississippi Legislature has returned to Jackson for the 2022 Legislative Session. Y’all Politics has compiled a list of bills that we anticipate to be pertinent to discussions throughout this year’s session.

This compilation will be updated, changed and added to as lawmakers continue their work under the dome.

HOUSE

Top Picks: 

HB 530 The “Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022”; create.
1   01/11 (H) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/11 (H) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/12 (H) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/13 (H) Transmitted To Senate
5   01/20 (S) Referred To Education;Appropriations
6   03/01 (S) DR – TSDPAA: ED To AP
7   03/01 (S) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
8   03/02 (S) Amended
9   03/02 (S) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
10   03/02 (S) Immediate Release
11   03/02 (S) Returned For Concurrence
12   03/03 (H) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
13   03/04 (H) Conferees Named Bennett,McCarty,Read
14   03/04 (H) Conferees Named Bennett,McCarty,Felsher
15   03/07 (S) Conferees Named DeBar,Bryan,Hopson
16   03/16 (S) Conference Report Filed
17   03/16 (H) Conference Report Filed
18   03/17 (S) Conference Report Adopted    {Vote}
19   03/22 (H) Conference Report Adopted    {Vote}
20   03/24 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed
21   03/24 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed
22   03/24 Due From Governor 03/30/22

 

HB 531

 

 Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022; create.
1   01/11 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
2   01/11 (H) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/12 (H) Amended
4   01/12 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
5   01/13 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Lamar, Steverson)
6   01/13 (H) Reconsidered
7   01/13 (H) Amended
8   01/13 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
9   01/18 (H) Transmitted To Senate
10   01/28 (S) Referred To Finance
11   03/14 (S) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
12   03/15 (S) Amended
13   03/15 (S) Motion to Reconsider Lost
14   03/15 (S) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
15   03/16 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
16   03/17 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
17   03/17 (S) Returned For Concurrence
18   03/18 (H) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
19   03/22 (H) Conferees Named Lamar,Steverson,Massengill
20   03/24 (S) Conferees Named Harkins,Hopson,Johnson

 

HB 512 Alcoholic beverages; remove DOR from being wholesale distributor, authorize issuance of wholesaler’s permits.
1   01/06 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
2   01/26 (H) Title Suff Do Pass
3   02/02 (H) Passed    {Vote}
4   02/03 (H) Transmitted To Senate
5   02/17 (S) Referred To Finance
6   02/24 (S) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
7   03/08 (S) Amended
8   03/08 (S) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
9   03/09 (S) Returned For Concurrence
10   03/17 (H) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
11   03/22 (H) Conferees Named Lamar,Steverson,Zuber
12   03/24 (S) Conferees Named Harkins,Johnson,Carter

 

HB 384 Mississippi Congressional district; reapportion. PASSED
1   01/05 (H) Referred To Rules
2   01/05 (H) Title Stuff Do Pass
3   01/06 (H) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/07 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Johnson, Roberson, Currie)
5   01/10 (H) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
6   01/10 (H) Transmitted To Senate
7   01/10 (S) Referred To Rules
8   01/11 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
9   01/12 (S) Amendment Failed
10   01/12 (S) Passed    {Vote}
11   01/13 (S) Returned For Enrolling
12   01/14 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed
13   01/17 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed
 14   01/24 Approved by Governor

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

HB 130 Capitol police; authorize transfer of compensatory leave from previous agency. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 210 Use of restitution centers by DOC; repeal and convert centers into post-release reentry centers. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 233 Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B;AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 419 Mississippi Highway Patrol; increase pay. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 434 Appropriation; additional to DPS from Death Benefits Trust Fund to pay benefits covered under First Responder Act. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations DEAD

 

HB 211 DOC; convert restitution centers to post-release reentry centers. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 217 Commutation of sentences; require for certain nonviolent offenders. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Judiciary BDEAD

 

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To CorrectionsDEAD

Healthcare: 

HB 299 Medicaid; provide continued eligibility for eligible women for up to 12 months postpartum. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 454 Medicaid; increase reimbursement rate for providers of assisted living services. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Medicaid;AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 108 Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal Affordable Care Act. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;AppropriationsDEAD

HB 764 “Mississippi Health Care Workers Retention Act of 2022”; create.
1   01/17 (H) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/27 (H) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3   02/02 (H) Committee Substitute Adopted
4   02/02 (H) Amended
5   02/02 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
6   02/07 (H) Transmitted To Senate
7   02/15 (S) Referred To Appropriations
8   03/14 (S) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
9   03/15 (S) Amended
10   03/15 (S) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
11   03/16 (S) Returned For Concurrence
12   03/17 (H) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
13   03/22 (H) Conferees Named Read,Oliver,White
14   03/22 (S) Conferees Named Hopson,Polk,Michel

Education: 

HB 412 Postsecondary educational institutions; require 50% in-person instruction as condition of receiving legislative appropriation. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 415 State Superintendent of Public Education; align salary of to no more than 150% of Governor’s salary. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Education;AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 449 State Parks; provide funding from net proceeds of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks;AppropriationsDEAD

 

HB 31 Charter schools; reconstitute authorizer board and require formula to ensure equitable distribution of local funds. DEAD
1   01/04 (H) Referred To Education
2   01/31 (H) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3   02/08 (H) Read the Third Time
4   DEAD

 

HB 78 Trimester School Year Pilot Program; establish. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To EducationDEAD

 

HB 437 The Teaching Racial and Universal Equality (TRUE) Act: enact to prohibit critical race theory from inclusion in public school curriculum. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To EducationDEAD

 

General: 

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To CorrectionsDEAD

 

HB 178 Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary BDEAD

 

HB 367 Prostitution; penalize procurement of as a felony. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Judiciary BDEAD

 

HB 206 Minimum Wage; establish at $10.00 and set requirements for exemptions and overtime. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Workforce Development;Judiciary ADEAD

 

HB 627 Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create. DEAD
01/14 (H) Referred To Ways and Means DEAD

 

HB 231 COVID-19 vaccine mandates; authorize employee exemptions from. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Public Health and Human ServicesDEAD

SENATE

Top Picks:

SB2001 Mississippi congressional districts; reapportion. DEAD
01/04 (S) Title Stuff Do PassDEAD

 

SB2033 Recipients of Medicaid; extend postpartum coverage up to 12 months. DEAD
1   01/06 (S) Referred To Medicaid
2   01/26 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   02/02 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   02/02 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
5   02/07 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
6   02/07 (S) Transmitted To House
7   02/08 (H) Referred To Medicaid
8   03/01 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

DEAD

 

SB2095 Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.
1   01/11 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare
2   01/12 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/13 (S) Amended
4   01/13 (S) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
5   01/13 (S) Immediate Release
6   01/13 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
7   01/17 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
8   01/18 (S) Transmitted To House
9   01/19 (H) Referred To Drug Policy
10   01/19 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
11   01/19 (H) Amended
12   01/19 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
13   01/20 (H) Returned For Concurrence
14   01/25 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
15   01/25 (S) Immediate Release
16   01/25 (S) Conferees Named Bryan,Blackwell,Wiggins
17   01/25 (H) Conferees Named White,Mims,Yancey
18   01/25 (S) Conference Report Filed
19   01/25 (H) Conference Report Filed
20   01/26 (S) Conference Report Adopted    {Vote}
21   01/26 (S) Immediate Release
22   01/26 (H) Conference Report Adopted    {Vote}
23   01/27 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed
24   01/27 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed
  25   02/02 Approved by Governor

 

ARPA Funds: 


S. B. No. 2862:		 Appropriation; Child Protective Services, Department of-ARPA funds.

1   01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/24 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/25 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
5   02/02 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
6   02/02 (S) Transmitted To House
7   02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations
8   02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
9   03/15 (H) Amended
10   03/15 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
11   03/16 (H) Returned For Concurrence
12   03/17 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
13   03/21 (S) Conferees Named Hopson,Polk,Parks
14   03/22 (H) Conferees Named Read,Oliver,White

 


S. B. No. 2863:		 Appropriation; Mississippi Emergency Management Agency-ARPA funds.

1   01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/24 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/25 (S) Transmitted To House
5   02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations
6   02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
7   03/15 (H) Amended
8   03/15 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
9   03/16 (H) Returned For Concurrence
10   03/17 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
11   03/21 (S) Conferees Named Hopson,Polk,DeLano
12   03/22 (H) Conferees Named Read,Oliver,White

 

S. B. No. 2864: Appropriation; National Guard,-ARPA funds.

1   01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/24 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/25 (S) Transmitted To House
5   02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations
6   02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
7   03/15 (H) Amended
8   03/15 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
9   03/16 (H) Returned For Concurrence
10   03/17 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
11   03/21 (S) Conferees Named Hopson,Polk,DeLano
12   03/22 (H) Conferees Named Read,Oliver,White

 

S. B. No. 2865: Appropriation; Mental Health, Department of-ARPA funds

1   01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/24 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/25 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
5   02/02 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
6   02/02 (S) Transmitted To House
7   02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations
8   02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
9   03/15 (H) Amended
10   03/15 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
11   03/16 (H) Returned For Concurrence
12   03/17 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
13   03/21 (S) Conferees Named Hopson,Polk,Sparks
14   03/22 (H) Conferees Named Read,Oliver,White

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

SB2120 Department of Public Safety; revise salaries of officers.
1   01/13 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3   02/10 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted
4   02/10 (S) Amended
5   02/10 (S) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
6   02/15 (S) Transmitted To House
7   02/16 (H) Referred To Appropriations
8   02/24 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
9   03/08 (H) Amended
10   03/08 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
11   03/09 (H) Returned For Concurrence
12   03/16 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
13   03/21 (S) Conferees Named Hopson,Blackwell,Thompson
14   03/22 (H) Conferees Named Read,Oliver,Cockerham

 

SB2166 Sheriffs; increase annual salaries of. DEAD
01/13 (S) Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency;AppropriationsDEAD

Education: 

SB2089 State Superintendent of Education; provide limitation on salary. DEAD
01/11 (S) Referred To Appropriations;Accountability, Efficiency, TransparencyDEAD

 

SB2113 Critical Race Theory; prohibit.
1   01/12 (S) Referred To Education
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3   01/21 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted
4   01/21 (S) Passed    {Vote}
5   01/24 (S) Transmitted To House
6   02/24 (H) Referred To Universities and Colleges
7   02/28 (H) Title Suff Do Pass
8   03/01 (H) Read the Third Time
9   03/03 (H) Passed    {Vote}
10   03/03 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Hines, Huddleston, Scoggin)
11   03/09 (H) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
12   03/09 (H) Returned For Enrolling
13   03/11 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed
14   03/11 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed
15   03/14 Approved by Governor

 

SB2171 “Critical race theory”; prohibit teaching of and expenditure of public funds for. DEAD
1   01/12 (S) Referred To Education
DEAD

General: 

SB2045 Anti-Covid Vaccine Mandate Act; create. DEAD
01/06 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, TransparencyDEAD

 

SB2046 Mississippi Pregnant Workers Fairness Act; create. DEAD
01/06 (S) Referred To Labor;Accountability, Efficiency, TransparencyDEAD

 

SB2111 Transgender 21 Act; enact. DEAD
01/12 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, TransparencyDEAD

 

SB2159 Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
1   01/13 (S) Referred To Finance;Economic and Workforce Development
2   02/01 (S) DR – TSDPCS: FI To EC
3   02/01 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
4   02/03 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted
5   02/03 (S) Passed    {Vote}
6   02/07 (S) Transmitted To House
7   02/08 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
8   03/01 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

 

SB2175 Child Protection Services social worker interviews with parents or children; require video and audio recordings. DEAD
01/13 (S) Referred To Public Health and WelfareDEAD

 

SB2495 Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund; create. DEAD
1   01/17 (S) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
2   01/26 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3   02/02 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted
4   02/02 (S) Passed    {Vote}
5   02/03 (S) Transmitted To House
6   02/16 (H) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks;Ways and Means
7   02/24 (H) DR – TSDPAA: WI To WM
8   03/01 (H) DR – TSDPAA: WM To WI
9   03/01 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended

DEAD

 

SB2515 State parks; transfer jurisdiction from WFP Department and Commission to Mississippi Department of Tourism. DEAD
1   01/17 (S) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
2   02/01 (S) Title Suff Do PassDEAD

