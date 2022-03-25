Here’s a look at some of the bills that are in conference this weekend.

With less than a week left in the 2022 Mississippi Legislative session, lawmakers face a deadline on Saturday at 8 p.m. to file conference reports on Appropriations and Revenue bills. Other general bills are also in conference between the two chambers.

Below are some of those bills to watch as the remaining deadlines approach:

Income Tax

H. B. No. 531– Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022; create.

S. B. No. 3164- Taxation; cut grocery tax by 2%, phase out 4% income tax bracket, cut General Fund portion of car tag fees, and give rebate.

Equal Pay

Law enforcement and fire fighters

Tourism

Education

Public health and welfare, medicine, drugs, etc.

Infrastructure

S. B. No. 2822- “Mississippi Water Infrastructure Grant Program Act of 2022”; establish.

Alcoholic beverages

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

Broadband

Foster Care

H. B. No. 1313- “Fostering Access and Inspiring True Hope (FAITH) Scholarship Program Act”; create to provide postsecondary financial assistance to foster children.

General

Constitutional Amendment

HCR 39- Constitution; amend to provide that people have the right to propose new statutes and to amend or repeal existing statutes.

**Contributions by Sarah Ulmer, Capitol Correspondent**