On Friday, Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) issued the following statement regarding the upcoming confirmation vote on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States by President Joe Biden:

“Last year, I voted against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to a federal appeals court because I had serious doubts about her record and judicial philosophy. After seeing her closely examined this week by the Senate Judiciary Committee, I stand by my original concerns.

“Judge Jackson has consistently evaded basic questions from Senators about her views of the law, the role of a judge, and her record. I was especially disappointed that she failed to disavow the idea of court packing, which radical left-wing groups have advocated as a means of imposing their will on the country.

“President Biden promised to appoint an activist judge and he has done exactly that. I am persuaded she would have no reluctance to legislate from the bench. I will be voting against her confirmation.”

It is expected that a similar position will be taken by Mississippi’s junior Senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith, also a Republican.