The Jackson County state senator talks historic tax cut, redistricting, more with Y’all Politics. Watch the interview.

State Senator Brice Wiggins (R) joined Y’all Politics on Monday morning to recap conference weekend in the Mississippi Legislature.

Wiggins sits on both the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Legislative Reapportionment Committee.

The Coast Senator said he was pleased to see a compromise tax cut agreement on the state income tax, pointing out that the state could afford the historic tax reduction while also providing a historic teacher pay raise.

As for legislative redistricting, Wiggins noted that there was no “punishment” of lawmakers in the drawing of the new district maps as had been feared by some in the Senate chamber. He said the districts were drawn to reflect the shifting population in the state.

Watch the full interview with Senator Brice Wiggins below.