The Neshoba County state representative discusses conference weekend and what’s left as the 2022 session winds down. Watch the interview.

State Rep. Scott Bounds (R) joined Y’all Politics on Monday morning to talk over conference weekend in the Mississippi Legislature.

Bounds was pleased with the historic income tax cut agreement between the House and Senate. He said he was looking toward the final appropriations bill remaining to be acted upon in the coming days as session winds down.

The Neshoba County state representative also spoke to the prospects of an agreement between the two chambers on an Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. Bounds contends that having a dedicated funding source is key and hopes the conferees can reach an agreement on that within the next day.

Watch the full interview with Rep. Scott Bounds below.