Global medtech company Baxter International Inc. has located its U.S. distribution operation hub in Marshall County. The project is an $11.6 million corporate investment and has already created 105 jobs.

“Baxter’s new distribution facility is a major addition to Marshall County and Mississippi,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “This multi-million dollar investment will provide a jolt for the local economy and create over 100 new jobs for Mississippians. Congratulations to the Baxter team, and thank you for your commitment to our state.”

Baxter provides leading healthcare solutions in diagnostics, acute, hospital, nutritional, renal and surgical care. The company’s products and therapies can be found throughout physician offices, hospitals and clinics, as well as in patients’ homes.

“Expanding our operations and logistics hub helps Baxter provide sustainable supply for our hospital and dialysis customers, which is especially critical during the ongoing pandemic. Marshall County is an ideal location for our operations, and we are excited to expand our presence in Mississippi by becoming a part of the Byhalia community,” said James Borzi, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Baxter.

The new 851,000-square-foot distribution facility in Byhalia, which was completed in August, includes upgraded technology and expanded warehousing capabilities that will enable the company to better meet the needs of its patients and customers.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for equipment relocation and installation and building construction.

“Economic development in Mississippi has gotten off to a phenomenal start in 2022, and today we continue that trend with the announcement that Baxter has located distribution operations in Marshall County, a project that has already created more than 100 new jobs for the area’s workforce,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “The Marshall County facility will be Baxter’s second in the state, so the company is already aware of the numerous business advantages offered by a Mississippi location, such as our strong business environment and productive workforce. We look forward to the company’s continued growth and thank our partners at the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority and Marshall County for working with us to win this project for Mississippi.”

Marshall County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

“Marshall County is pleased to welcome Baxter to our community. Baxter is an industry leader in healthcare, and this project is creating quality career opportunities for our residents. Economic development is a team effort, and Marshall County appreciates the support that the Mississippi Development Authority and Tennessee Valley Authority have provided to Baxter,” said Charles Terry, President, Marshall County Board of Supervisors.

TVA agreed, adding that helping attract and retain jobs in the region is fundamental to their mission.

“TVA and Northcentral Electric Cooperative congratulate Baxter on its decision to establish operations and support the creation of job opportunities in Marshall County. Helping attract and retain jobs and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “We are proud to partner with Mississippi Development Authority, Marshall County Industrial Development Authority and Marshall County to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement together.”