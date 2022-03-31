Norquist is the Founder and President of Americans for Tax Reform. He has been actively supporting the elimination of the income tax.

Grover Norquist with Americans for Tax Reform joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to discuss the recently passed income tax cut in Mississippi and how it compares to other states that are reducing or eliminating the burden on taxpayers.

Norquist also opined on the budget proposal by President Joe Biden that will raise taxes and roll back portions of the Trump Tax Cuts as Democrats seek to spend more ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Watch the full interview with Norquist below.