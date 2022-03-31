Teacher pay raise goes into law with signing ceremony at local school.

Governor Tate Reeves signed the largest teacher pay raise in Mississippi’s history in a ceremony at Madison Central High School on Thursday.

The new law gives teachers, on average, an over $5,000 raise. Assistant teachers will receive on average a $2,000 raise.

“When it comes to delivering a quality education for our kids, we are getting the job done,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “These pay raises will help cement Mississippi’s competitive footing to not only incentivize educators to stay in our state, but also to proactively recruit people to move here and teach in our communities. This legislation is a stake in the ground that proudly declares Mississippi’s enduring commitment to supporting our educators and our education system, and I am ecstatic to sign it into law.”

Other elements of the plan include:

Class A teacher with a baccalaureate degree would start at $41,500.

Teachers would receive annual step increases of between $400 and $600 at most every year, including in the first three years of teaching.

At five-year marks in a teacher’s career up to Year 20 teachers would receive a larger increase between $1,200 and $1,350 based on their certification. At Year 25, they would receive a $2,500 increase.

The base salary schedule does not include any local supplements or state supplements, like extra compensation to locate in certain critical needs areas or become a National Board Certified Teacher.

“This bill was shaped by the listening sessions Senate Education Chairman Dennis Debar, working with other Senators, held in the fall with teachers across our state. Our teachers are helping us grow the next generation of Mississippi leaders. This historic $246M pay raise is a reflection of our thanks for their critical work,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

Joining the Governor at the signing ceremony were Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Speaker Philip Gunn, and Chairmen of Education in both chambers Sen. Dennis DeBar and Rep. Richard Bennett as well as several other lawmakers who supported the measure. State Superintendent Carey Wright, Madison County Superintendent Charlotte Seals and other teachers and administrators were also present.