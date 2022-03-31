“Shift South” one of many topics discussed on BPF podcast.

Bigger Pie Forum recently traveled to the jewel of the Mississippi River to meet with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson at the National Historic Landmark of Dunleith Historic Inn.

Mayor Gibson discusses how Natchez is finding itself in an upside surprise renaissance on the heels of a pandemic — thanks to its diversity, hospitality and culture.

He also highlights a remote workers initiative called “Shift South.”

Listen and learn more by clicking below.

###

