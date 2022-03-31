The grant comes from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced a $1.2 million Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) grant for Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA)

The dollars are intended to improve the competitiveness of the state’s manufacturing sector.

The grant from NIST which totals $1,218,682, will support ongoing work by the MEP Center for Mississippi, a MMA-led initiative to benefit manufacturing operations in Mississippi through collaboration with community college and university-based programs.

“Manufacturing continues to grow as an economic power in Mississippi. This grant continues federal support for a Mississippi Manufacturing Association program focused on ensuring small and medium-sized companies and the workforce in Mississippi are able to meet changing market demands,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The funds will be used to continue work with small and medium sized manufacturers in areas of supplier scouting, product design, automation, workforce development and planning, and training, in addition to workplace and workforce modernization strategies.

The MMA has MEP Service Provider Centers at the Mississippi State University Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems Extension, Itawamba Community College, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, and the Mississippi Polymer Institute in Hattiesburg.