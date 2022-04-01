Vice President Kamala Harris visited Greenville, Mississippi today and was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson.

The VP’s visit was intended to highlight the administrations support in uplifting America’s small businesses. She made remarks at the Delta Center Stage at 1:00 p.m.

On Friday she visited local small business, Joycee’s Fabrics and Sewing Center, where she spoke to individuals from the community on the importance of having access to the capitol in order launch a business. This stop is part of a U.S. wide tour to meet with small business owners to discuss the challenges they face, according to White House officials.